3D Printed Bone Scaffolds from UNSW Canberra Offer a More Realistic Approach to Bone Regeneration

Researchers at University of New South Wales Canberra, a campus of the University of New South Wales (UNSW Sydney), have developed a new type of 3D printed, biodegradable bone implant that closely mimics the internal structure of natural bone. The innovation could improve recovery for patients with fractures or bone injuries by enabling customized implants that dissolve naturally after healing, eliminating the need for additional surgery.

Recreating Bone’s Complexity

Known as bone scaffolds, these small porous structures provide a framework that supports the regrowth of damaged bone tissue. Cells attach, grow, and regenerate along the scaffold, which gradually biodegrades as the bone heals. Traditionally, such scaffolds have featured simple, repetitive patterns that fail to capture the intricate design of real bone. The new study, led by PhD candidate Kaushik Raj Pyla, introduces a more biomimetic approach.

To better replicate bone’s internal architecture, the team employed stochastic lattice structures—irregular, randomly arranged designs—printed with polylactic acid (PLA), a biodegradable polymer commonly used in medical applications. By fine-tuning printing parameters such as temperature and retraction settings, they achieved precise results and avoided defects like sagging and stringing.

“Bone can be damaged in many locations, and its structure changes depending on where it is in the body,” Kaushik said. “We wanted to see if matching these patterns could help restoration. Our idea was to take existing bone patterns and check if they could be rebuilt through printing.”

Testing Strength and Performance

The researchers printed scaffolds with different internal orientations—lengthwise, crosswise, and diagonal—and tested their response to stress. Results showed that the structures absorbed energy efficiently under impact and displayed distinct fracture patterns depending on their internal geometry. “Under fast loads, the material acts more brittle, but it also absorbs energy more efficiently. This is important for real-world scenarios like falls or accidents,” Kaushik explained.

The team also found that certain scaffold designs demonstrated higher fluid permeability, a key factor for bone regeneration, as nutrients and blood must flow through the structure to support healing. “We found that certain designs performed especially well in both strength and fluid flow. This suggests that implants can be tailored depending on the stresses different bones experience,” Kaushik said. “And with 3D printing, scaffolds can be customised to match the patient and injury.”

Looking Ahead to Clinical Use

While the technology is still under development, the UNSW Canberra team remains optimistic. Next steps include biological testing, long-term durability studies, and adapting the design for cartilage and soft tissue repair.

“Biodegradable scaffolds will likely play a key role in reducing both medical risks and overall treatment costs,” Kaushik added. “We’re moving toward safer, more personalised implants that work with the body, not just in it.”

3D Printing in Bone Generation

Bone implants have advanced with 3D printing, allowing patient-specific designs that promote natural regeneration while reducing surgeries, complications and costs.

In partnership with Maastricht University Medical Centre (UMC+) Osteopore created a bioresorbable implant designed to prevent lower leg amputations. Using Osteopore’s 3D printing technology combined with CT imaging, the team produced a personalized cage-like scaffold made from FDA-approved polycaprolactone (PCL).

The material mimics the structure of trabecular bone and gradually degrades into water and carbon dioxide, all while encouraging new bone to form. This implant was reportedly placed in a patient in the Netherlands, where early results were said to be encouraging.

Elsewhere at the University of New South Wales (UNSW), Associate Professor Kristopher Kilian and Dr. Iman Roohani developed a technique to 3D print bone-like structures containing living cells. Using a ceramic-based ink, they were able to print directly into damaged areas at room temperature, which made it possible to support cartilage and bone repair while also creating new opportunities for tissue engineering, disease modeling, and drug testing.

Want to help shape the future of AM? Join the Expert Committee for our 2025 3DPI Awards, launching later this summer.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our YouTube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Image featured shows

University of New South Wales, UNSW Canberra, UNSW Sydney, Kaushik Raj Pyla, Maastricht University Medical Centre, UMC+, Osteopore, Kristopher Kilian, Iman Roohani