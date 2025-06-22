3D Printed Autonomous Off-Road Robot Revealed by Lemki Robotix, iSCALE 3D, and Zeykan Robotics

Ukrainian startup Lemki Robotix, in collaboration with German 3D printing firm iSCALE 3D and Czech robotics company Zeykan Robotics, has developed a fully 3D printed off-road autonomous robot constructed entirely from recycled materials, which is reported as the first of its kind.

Unveiled as a proof-of-concept at the 3D Print Expo in Lyon, France, the vehicle showcases the capabilities of large-format 3D printing in advancing mobility and logistics solutions. The team aims to facilitate global production through a decentralized manufacturing approach, promoting autonomous logistics while minimizing environmental impact.

“The robot is a proof-of-concept that large-format 3D printing can transform the future of mobility, automation, and decentralized production. Built to be manufactured locally — anywhere in the world — with identical quality and reduced carbon footprint. We’re proud of what our team has achieved and excited about what’s next!,” said Vasil Gonar, Director at LEMKI Robotix.

3D Printed Off-Road Autonomous Robot. Photo via Lemki Robotix.

Design, Capabilities, and Applications

Classified as an unmanned ground vehicle (UGV), the robot is designed for a wide range of applications including defense logistics, search and rescue, infrastructure inspection, precision agriculture, and deliveries in remote or challenging locations.

Almost all parts of the robot are 3D printed: its body is made from recycled PP reinforced with fiberglass, while the wheels are crafted from recycled PU with rims printed from carbon-fiber-reinforced PA. The wheels feature an airless, hollow design that provides buoyancy, enabling the robot to cross water by acting as paddle wheels. This design reduces maintenance requirements and eliminates the risk of flats or punctures.

Lemki Robotix notes that airless tires are becoming more common in UGVs operating in harsh environments due to their enhanced durability and lower operating costs. “For unmanned ground vehicles operating in rough terrain, debris-filled zones or extreme environments, traditional pneumatic tires are a weak point,” said Lemki Robotix in an Instagram post. “That’s why more and more manufacturers are switching to airless (non-pneumatic) tires. In military, agricultural and rescue robotics, airless tires aren’t just a trend — they’re a necessity. They increase platform survivability, reduce operating costs and unlock true off-road autonomy.”

Hollow-tube, airless tires. Photo via Lemki Robotix.

The robot features a navigation system specifically designed for rugged terrain, allowing it to effortlessly traverse rough landscapes and water obstacles. It is equipped with 360-degree cameras, LiDAR sensors, and Starlink satellite connectivity, enabling reliable operation in diverse environments. The vehicle supports fully autonomous functionality as well as manual control through an onboard neural network, maintaining performance even in GPS-denied areas.

Expanding Horizons in 3D Printed Robotics

The Lemki Robotix off-road UGV is part of a broader wave of innovation in 3D printed robotics. In 2021, Printstones, an Austria-based manufacturer of mobile 3D printing robots for the construction sector, announced the launch of its latest manufacturing robot. Described as a ‘multi-functional construction robot’, the rover-esque device goes beyond just concrete 3D printing, and is capable of a whole host of flexible manufacturing operations such as material transportation, welding, milling, screwdriving, plasma cutting, painting, and even brick laying.

In 2024, researchers from Italy’s Fondazione Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia and the University of Montpellier in France developed an autonomous snake-like robot capable of continuously 3D printing its own body to grow longer. Its head rotates to pull PLA filament from a spool at the base, extruding material through a heated nozzle to extend the tubular body.

Featured image shows 3D Printed Off-Road Autonomous Robot. Photo via Lemki Robotix.