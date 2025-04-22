3D People launches cloud platform to decentralize part production

3D People, a UK-based 3D printing service provider, has launched PartsVault, a secure cloud-based platform for storing and producing digital parts on demand. Developed in response to ongoing global supply chain vulnerabilities, the system enables engineering, procurement, and production teams to access a centralized browser interface for part management and ordering. The platform is designed to support Just-in-Time manufacturing by allowing users to retrieve the most recent part revisions and trigger local production without maintaining physical stock.

PartsVault allows users to manage and revise part files while saving production settings to ensure consistency and repeatability. In environments where demand is unpredictable or inventory costs are high, the system helps reduce waste and delays. “PartsVault will transform the way our customers interact with us,” said Felix Manley, Co-Founder of 3D People. “It eliminates guesswork and waste. You know what parts you need, and we make them — on demand, with precision and speed.”

PartsVault’s browser-based dashboard. Image via 3D People.

In addition to supporting domestic clients, PartsVault provides international manufacturers with access to UK-based production without relying on warehousing or cross-border shipping. “Many manufacturers overseas are looking for ways to reduce reliance on fragile international supply chains,” said Co-Founder Sasha Bruml. “With PartsVault, they can securely store part designs digitally and trigger local UK-based production whenever needed. No stockpiles. No customs. No delays.”

The launch comes at a time when pandemic aftershocks and global trade tensions have placed renewed pressure on conventional logistics and inventory models. By shifting from physical stockpiles to digital part storage, manufacturers can gain more flexibility and reduce exposure to unpredictable supply chain events. PartsVault integrates directly with 3D People’s production infrastructure, which includes in-house finishing services and ISO 9001-certified workflows.

3D People developed PartsVault to meet the demand for more resilient, localized manufacturing workflows. “The digital inventory revolution is here,” said Manley. “3D People is at the forefront, ready to deliver responsive, localized manufacturing for customers worldwide.”

Animated demonstration of PartsVault. Image via 3D People.

Software-driven collaboration tools reshape additive workflows

Digital platforms tailored for product development have gained momentum across manufacturing sectors as companies seek to unify fragmented workflows. CADchat, a cloud-based collaboration workspace launched in 2024, illustrates this shift by consolidating communication, design review, and file management into a single interface. Designed for engineering and product development teams, the platform integrates features such as 3D avatars, precision cursors, and persistent design feedback. In a case study with GE Vernova, CADchat reported a more than 90% reduction in development time for tooling and parts. By embedding tools like Fusion and SOLIDWORKS within a shared environment, the software enables interactive feedback and continuous design iteration.

Other software developers are applying artificial intelligence to streamline documentation across additive manufacturing workflows. Authentise, a provider of data-driven solutions for 3D printing, introduced ThreadsDoc in partnership with Boeing to automate the generation of Technical Data Packages, risk assessments, and other project reports. ThreadsDoc consolidates conversational threads, 3D annotations, and uploaded files into structured documentation, significantly reducing engineering labor. According to Authentise, Boeing cut documentation time by up to 150 hours per part and cleared a backlog of over 100 components. Alongside ThreadsDoc, the company launched ThreadsAPI, enabling users to build custom tools on top of its collaboration platform

ThreadsDoc Speedrun. Image via Authentise.

