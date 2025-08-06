3D Concrete Printing Scales Up in Germany with Züblin and Instatiq’s NELCON Joint Venture

German construction firm Züblin and robot-assisted, on-site 3D concrete printing technology specializer Instatiq are scaling up on-site 3D concrete printing through a new joint venture, NELCON, which will offer these services more broadly—pending antitrust approval. The companies are currently deploying 3D concrete technology to build three apartment buildings in Metzingen-Neugreuth, Germany for housing provider GWG Reutlingen. The project includes 44 residential units—18 subsidized and six barrier-free—and is expected to complete by May 2026.

The construction team is using the Instatiq P1 concrete printer to fabricate the top floor of a four-story building directly on-site. Capable of producing walls up to three meters high and 19 centimeters thick at speeds of up to 10 centimeters per second, the system achieves a maximum output of 2.5 cubic meters of concrete per hour.

“We use it to build the load-bearing walls of the storey in just four days,” said Chris Brandstätt, Group Leader for Process Planning in Construction Operations at Züblin. “One cubic meter of printed solid wall requires only half the time of conventional limestone masonry, as used on the other floors. This not only saves us time, but also addresses the growing shortage of skilled labor. Our teams benefit as well—there’s less dust and noise on site.”

Using 3D concrete technology to build three apartment buildings in Metzingen-Neugreuth. Photo via Züblin.

Efficiency, Sustainability, and Scaling Up

Instatiq CFO Fabian Schüler highlighted both the logistical and technical advantages offered by their 3D printing technology “The enormous technical advantage over other 3D concrete printers is that we print solid walls—not just formwork—and we do this directly with material from a conventional concrete mixer. This means that no special building materials have to be delivered over long distances. The financial savings are obvious.” He added that the printer’s 26-meter boom arm, with automated controls, extends its operational range across large construction sites.

Beyond automation and speed, the project reflects a broader shift toward digitized construction workflows. By eliminating printed plans and directly integrating digital models into the printing process, the companies aim to improve quality control and reduce human error. The concrete mix also cuts CO₂ emissions by about 20% compared to traditional masonry methods.

Instatiq P1 printer for 3D concrete production. Photo via Züblin.

Plans for additional developments using 3D concrete printing are already underway. These services will be expanded through NELCON, once it is approved.

3D Printing in Construction: Advancing Speed, Affordability, and Sustainability

This month, Singaporean architecture firm Park + Associates, in collaboration with CES_InnovFab—a developer specializing in large-scale 3D printed construction— completed QR3D, the country’s first multi-storey 3D printed residential building. Conceived as the personal residence of Park + Associates’ founder, Lim Koon Park, the project serves as a full-scale prototype to evaluate the potential of additive manufacturing (AM) in residential architecture.

In 2024, Sustainable Concrete Innovations (SCI), an Ohio-based construction firm, implemented 3D concrete printing technology for residential building projects. Leveraging advanced machinery supplied by Dutch company CyBe Construction, SCI set out to create homes that are faster to build, more cost-effective, and environmentally sustainable.

By integrating 3D printed wall elements into conventional construction workflows, SCI has achieved significant reductions in both labor and material costs. This method not only shortens project timelines but also drastically minimizes material waste, aligning with broader sustainability objectives by reducing the environmental impact of construction activities.

What 3D printing trends should you watch out for in 2025?

How is the future of 3D printing shaping up?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows Instatiq P1 printer for 3D concrete production. Photo via Züblin.