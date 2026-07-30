Defense

24 Hybrid Manufacturing Systems Now Equip the Navy’s Danville Schoolhouse

Meltio hybrid DED metal additive manufacturing system integrated in a CNC Haas machine. Photo via Meltio.
Ada Shaikhnag

With a background in journalism, Ada has a keen interest in frontier technology and its application in the wider world. Ada reports on aspects of 3D printing ranging from aerospace and automotive to medical and dental.

Previous Article
SkyDefense Unveils CobraJet, a 3D Printed VTOL Interceptor
No Newer Articles