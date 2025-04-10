2025 Wohlers Report: Exclusive Insights and Reader Discount

The Wohlers Report, a cornerstone of market intelligence in additive manufacturing (AM), marks its 30th anniversary this year with substantial revisions informed by extensive industry consultations. In this exclusive interview with Madhi Jamshid, Director of Market Intelligence at Wohlers Associates, powered by ASTM International, provides insights into the additive manufacturing market and the state of industrial 3D printing in 2025.

3D Printing Industry readers can access the full 2025 Wohlers Report at a 10% discount by using the code “3DPI-WR25” here.

The 2025 report indicates the global AM industry reached $21.9bn in value, segmented for the first time into distinct categories: $4.4bn from materials, $6bn from machine sales and related services, $10.1bn from printing services, and $1.4bn from software. This breakdown enhances clarity on performance and potential growth opportunities in each segment of the AM industry. Among these, the materials segment experienced the strongest growth rate, reflecting increasing industrial adoption.

However, the machine manufacturing segment showed a decline of approximately 1.5%. Jamshid explained the downturn as partly mitigated by the inclusion of ongoing agreements and service revenues.

In a new approach responding to industry feedback, Wohlers Associates has introduced and defined upper and lower growth boundaries to its market forecasts for the first time. The global AM market is projected to grow at an annual compounded rate of 18 per cent, potentially reaching $115bn by 2034. However, Jamshid stressed market volatility, noting that continued sluggishness could limit growth to around $84bn, whereas an accelerated recovery could boost the market to $145bn.

Total AM Market Revenue. Image via Wohlers Associates, powered by ASTM International.

The State of the 3D Printing Industry

“2024 was a difficult year, but we had incremental success and growth,” Jamshid said, noting that while many companies reported positive figures, the overall market sentiment remained subdued. “We grew as an industry. We had successes, but it was not as high as we expected.”

The Asia-Pacific region emerged as the top performer, achieving substantial growth compared with Europe, which saw moderate performance, and North America, where growth was negative. Jamshid explained that the strong performance in Asia-Pacific was fueled by increased adoption of entry-level machines, competitively priced industrial-grade machines, and a continued domestic adoption, particularly in China.

Notably, Jamshid highlighted the growing importance of China within the additive manufacturing sector, although he expressed skepticism about the reliability of certain domestic figures. “The size of [the Chinese] market seems to be underestimated,” he remarked, indicating that Wohlers Associates believes official estimates may require adjustment.

Wohlers Associates combined qualitative insights with quantitative survey responses to gauge market sentiment. Of companies providing feedback, approximately half expressed negative views about market conditions in 2024, while only a small minority described the year positively.

Jamshid noted the complexity of market dynamics, stating, “Despite a significant portion of companies reporting declining revenue, many others demonstrate robust growth. It underscores how critical strategy and domain focus are for performance.”

The additive manufacturing industry is transitioning toward greater consolidation and a shift from product-centric to solution-oriented approaches. “Five or ten years ago, a lot of focus was on developing products—the next big machine with more lasers, the next sensor, or the next alloy. Now the industry has to focus on providing complete solutions. We anticipate companies, including new startups, to shift focus toward leveraging AM, not as the ultimate offering, but as an alternative or complementary solution for cost savings or enhanced performance. This shift signifies AM’s maturation, from novelty to application and now solution-driven approaches. AM companies will be expected to stay engaged with end-users through the implementation process, gaining a deep understanding of their real needs and offering custom solutions tailored to their specific requirements,” Jamshid said.

Looking ahead, Jamshid expects a continued consolidation driven partly by financial pressures and shifts in strategic focus. “The focus is not necessarily going to be on future growth or hype,” Jamshid explained. “Instead, it’s going to be on turnarounds, with an emphasis on acquiring troubled assets with valuable intellectual property (IP), cutting costs, and transforming them into successful companies with better strategies.”

Jamshid predicted vertical integration would accelerate, with larger manufacturers and even end-users absorbing smaller companies. He also drew attention to market saturation among original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), particularly in China, where numerous new vendors have entered recently.

Revenue growth rates in the AM Market- Category. Image via Wohlers Associates, powered by ASTM International.

Insights into Strategic Approaches to Additive Manufacturing

Jamshid pointed out that business models emphasizing tailored, high-value applications or specialized materials such as refractory alloys have proven effective. Firms focusing on sectors like defense have also gained an advantage by aligning strategically with governmental requirements and securing investments or research funding. “Trying to establish agreements with a specific set of customers and focus on their needs—for example, in the defense sector—has become an interesting strategy,” Jamshid said.

Conversely, Jamshid cautioned against competing primarily through low-cost offerings, a strategy that has increased market share for some companies but could ultimately prove unsustainable. “The model that we do not recommend is trying to be the cheapest and trying to be everything to everyone,” he noted, adding that such approaches have historically underperformed.

Geopolitical factors are further influencing competitive dynamics, with Western firms positioned advantageously for sectors such as aerospace and defence due to supply chain sensitivities. Jamshid suggested Asian manufacturers, particularly Chinese OEMs, could find greater success in industries with fewer geopolitical complications, including consumer goods and manufacturing support sectors such as footwear mold production.

Understanding the Global Additive Manufacturing Market by Region

In total, the latest report integrates 356 category responses. Jamshid explained, “Companies are tagged based on the location of their additive manufacturing operations. For example, Nikon SLM Solutions, although Japanese-owned, manufactures most of its powder bed fusion machines in Germany and thus is classified as a German company.”

Regional performance varied sharply. Asia demonstrated the highest growth, driven predominantly by China’s burgeoning internal AM sector. “Chinese offerings have become highly competitive—not just because of pricing, but also due to increasing domestic adoption in sectors like medical, aerospace, automotive industries, as well as recently emerging applications in shoe molding, consumer electronics, tire molds, and sport hardware,” Jamshid remarked. He highlighted China’s BLT manufacturing hinges for OPPO’s latest smartphone as a notable example.

In contrast, the Americas experienced a decline. European growth was moderate, with Germany, historically a significant exporter of AM machinery, reporting a 20% reduction in exports (of all AM machines) compared to the previous year.

Cross-border trade data also revealed shifting market dynamics. China’s exports rose significantly, coupled with reduced imports—a sign that domestic suppliers are increasingly meeting internal demand. The US, meanwhile, saw its AM machine imports surge, indicating increased reliance on foreign suppliers. Germany’s exports fell sharply, now representing only one-third of China’s total exports in this category.

Exports from China, Germany, and the US combined amounted to approximately $2bn, exclusively covering AM machines and excluding domestic machine sales, materials, software, or printing services. Jamshid described this figure as an indication of the size of the overall AM industry.

Germany continues to dominate the US market for metal additive manufacturing machines, accounting for approximately 80% of imports, despite a notable decline in the country’s overall AM equipment exports. According to research, this paradoxical situation underscores “limitations or considerations that US companies have when working with certain manufacturers or regions.”

Revenue growth rates in the AM Market- Region. Image via Wohlers Associates, powered by ASTM International.

Additive Manufacturing Market Growth Forecast and Trends

Jamshid emphasized that materials and printing services are expected to be the primary beneficiaries of growth, with materials alone anticipated to experience a 21% compounded annual growth rate. “Materials providers will likely see the strongest growth rates over the next decade,” Jamshid remarked.

There is also growing optimism within end-user sectors, despite recent subdued machinery sales. “Many end-users have already invested heavily in machines over the past two to three years, and it takes considerable time—sometimes up to three years—for full-scale operational implementation,” he explained. He cited a major US military end-user as an example, noting their AM operation increased fourfold within one year, encompassing more parts, higher materials consumption, and expanded applications.

Material producers are already benefiting from increased usage, with around 70 percent of those surveyed (of all sizes) reporting positive growth, according to Wohlers’ data. “The significant growth we’re seeing in material sales clearly signals expanding utilization of additive manufacturing,” Jamshid added.

Beyond numbers, the 2025 Wohlers Report includes detailed information on AM applications in various industries, recent trends in investment, supply chain readiness, academic research, government-sponsored programs, and regional insights on the AM landscape and adoption. This level of cross-sector, multiregional insight is rare and instrumental for both granular and high-level strategic planning. Jamshid highlighted a significant expansion in contributions from industry experts, with around 230 specialists from six continents involved in creating this year’s comprehensive report. The insights provided by these experts offer essential contextual information for accurately interpreting market data.

Academic research data included in the report indicates that the US and China continue to lead in AM-related publications. However, when adjusted for GDP, performance varies significantly, suggesting differences in national research efficiency and investment strategies. This comparative analysis gives readers a deeper understanding of global innovation dynamics, not just volume.

The Voice of Customer



“We began the development of this version by conducting a systematic voice-of-customer study this year, meeting in person with our historical clients, partners, and AM industry leaders in the US and Europe,” said Jamshid. “The industry is at a very different place compared to a decade or two ago. Our goal was to better understand evolving needs and interests of the AM industry—what stakeholders want to hear more of, and what data might no longer be as relevant.”

The rigorous approach taken by the Wohlers Report development team seeks to incorporate best practices essential for any decent data analysis, among which are sampling error, selection bias, and size-effect bias. Jamshid underlined transparency in their methodology as a key differentiator, drawing on ASTM expertise and over 40 experts supporting the process of quality control and data verification in this year’s report. This approach is coupled with the crucial contribution of those 230 external industry experts whose insights constitute approximately 80% of the report. The Wohlers Report attracts a diverse readership, ranging from AM vendors and end-users to government, academia, investment communities, and by companies exploring additive manufacturing as a new business opportunity. Jamshid noted that the latest edition initiates the first phase of the Wohlers Report 2.0 initiative. It introduces substantial changes, including full transparency in methodologies, completely modernized visualizations, an expanded range of data sources, many new technical and regional sections, and technology-specific data. Acknowledging past user feedback, Jamshid emphasized enhanced accessibility: “One of the main complaints we received was that it was hard to use images and tables. So, this year, we are providing downloadable images and tables to users, along with the data behind our charts.”

The Wohlers Report distinguishes itself by combining rigorous technical depth with comprehensive market analysis, offering a resource that supports both operational and technical decision-making and long-term strategic planning. It provides value across sectors—informing government stakeholders on supply chain capabilities and production readiness, guiding industry with insights on emerging technologies and applications, and supporting academic institutions in aligning research efforts with industry needs. Drawing on contributions from hundreds of experts, the report delivers context-rich data that helps organizations interpret trends, identify gaps, and prioritize investments.

Wohlers Associates has introduced a licensing model instead of the traditional flat-rate pricing, aiming to improve affordability and accessibility for all users, including those from academia, small enterprises, and large corporations alike.

The full 2025 Wohlers Report is available here, use the discount code “3DPI-WR25” to get 10% off the purchase price.

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to stay updated with the latest news and insights.

Featured image shows the Wohlers Report 2025. Image via Wohlers Associates powered by ASTM International.