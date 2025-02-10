2025 3D Printing Industry Economic Outlook: Insights from the 3DPI Executive Survey

The 2025 3D Printing Industry Executive Survey polled leaders at almost one hundred leading companies to provide a snapshot of economic conditions in the additive manufacturing sector.

This actionable data suggests the 3D printing sector is growing, but the rate of improvement varies, meaning companies should stay agile in their strategies and adapt to market fluctuations, technology trends, and economic conditions.

We asked respondents to consider business and operating conditions in the 3D printing industry. Business conditions are those influences outside the enterprise, including macroeconomic trends, market conditions, regulatory, political, legal, and social factors. Operating conditions relate to internal factors and influences within an enterprise.

Leaders across the 3D printing industry are asked to provide their sentiments regarding the previous year and expectations for the coming year. Prior year sentiment is compared to previous year forecasts to understand 3D printing industry market sentiment trends, assess forecasting accuracy and provide benchmarks.

Key Observations on the 3D Printing Industry Economic Landscape

2024 Forecasts Were Optimistic, but Actual Results Fell Slightly Short

Business conditions improved but not as much as expected.

Operating conditions saw a significant shift towards “Favorable” responses, but some operational concerns persisted.

2025 Forecast Suggests Continued Positive Growth

More confidence in business and operational conditions.

A decline in “Unfavorable” sentiment is expected, though there is a small risk that operational difficulties might persist.

Variances Indicate a More Cautious Outlook

While confidence is improving, the 2024 data suggests that expectations should be moderated for 2025.

The market or industry conditions may have introduced uncertainties affecting both business and operational environments.

2025 3D Printing Industry Business Conditions

Looking at data collected in the 2024 3D Printing Industry Executive Survey compared to results from our 2025 survey provides several insights.

2024 actual data shows “Very Favorable” sentiment at 11.6%, lower than the 2024 forecast (16.7%) but expected to rise to 18.4% in 2025.

“Favorable” sentiment at 38% (2024 actual) was lower than the 2024 forecast (45.2%), but is predicted to rise to 43.7% in 2025.

“Neutral” responses in 2024 (30.2%) exceeded expectations but are forecasted to decrease slightly to 28.7% in 2025.

“Unfavorable” and “Very Unfavorable” remain low in 2025 but are marginally higher than expected.

Takeaway: While confidence in business conditions was predicted to rise significantly in 2024, the actual results were less optimistic than forecasted. However, the 2025 outlook remains positive, with a continued improvement in sentiment.

In total, 62.10% of 3D printing industry business leaders surveyed expect positive business conditions for 2025 (2024: 62%), taking a very favorable or favorable perspective.

2025 3D Printing Industry Business Conditions.

3D Printing Industry 2024 Business Conditions.

2025 3D Printing Industry Operating Conditions

Survey data on internal conditions reveals 67.8% of respondents take a positive view of operating conditions in 2025 (2024: 68.0%).

2024 actual data for “Very Favorable” was slightly lower than forecasted (10.5% vs. 12%) but is expected to rise to 13.8% in 2025.

“Favorable” sentiment was 55.8% (actual) vs. 56% (forecast), showing a small variance. However, it’s expected to decline slightly to 54% in 2025.

“Neutral” sentiment was 24.4% (actual), lower than the 29% forecast, and is expected to rise slightly to 27.6% in 2025.

“Unfavorable” sentiment rose unexpectedly from 2% (forecast) to 8% (actual), but is forecasted to drop to 4.6% in 2025.

“Very Unfavorable” remains low and is expected to be negligible in 2025.

Takeaway: The 2024 actual data showed a stronger-than-expected performance, but the unexpected rise in “Unfavorable” sentiment could indicate some operational challenges. The 2025 forecast still predicts improvement, but at a more tempered rate.

2025 3D Printing Industry Operating Conditions.

3D Printing Industry 2024 Operating Conditions.

Market Dynamics and Challenges in the 3D Printing Industry

As earnings season gets underway, investor calls are anticipated to make frequent reference to economic factors as a key driver behind performance. Specifically, high interest rates and restrained capital expenditures have tempered demand for large-scale 3D printers in key sectors. However, as global inflation cools and interest rates decline, other segments are poised for growth in 2025.

Recent analyses indicate a cautiously optimistic outlook for the 3D printing industry in 2025. For example, should interest rates fall CONTEXT anticipates 14% full year growth in industrial 3D printer shipments.

As the 3D Printing Industry data shows, forecasts for 2025 still show an upward trend, but some sentiment categories are tempering expectations.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more insights from the 2025 3D Printing Industry Executive Survey. You can also stay connected by following us on LinkedIn.

3D Printing Industry is hosting a live webinar to preview the 2025 AMUG Conference. Join us and our guests on Wednesday, 12th February.