18 Small Businesses Receive Phase I SBIR Funding from NIST

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has awarded more than $1.8 million to 18 small businesses through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. The funding will support research and development of new products and services in areas such as AI, AM, standards, semiconductor devices, and other key technologies.

The projects were competitively selected following a call for proposals addressing technical needs aligned with NIST’s research focus. These are Phase I SBIR awards, aimed at establishing the merit, feasibility, and commercial potential of the proposed projects. Phase I projects span six months, from August 1, 2025, to January 31, 2026. Upon completion, awardees may apply for Phase II funding of up to $400,000 to continue their work.

Scientists design sensors to see molecules. Photo via NIST.

2025 Phase I SBIR Awardees – Project Highlights

The 2025 Phase I SBIR awards fund a wide range of innovative projects across multiple technologies. Technology company AAPlasma LLC received $99,970 to develop plasma-based technology for destroying persistent contaminants like PFAS on filtration media, offering a cost-effective alternative to traditional disposal methods. Provider of thermal management solutions Advanced Cooling Technologies was awarded $106,499 to conduct pre-standardization research on 3D printed porous structures for spacecraft heat transfer systems.

Research and development firm Advanced Materials Design received $100,000 to create a real-time strain imaging tool that monitors internal stresses during 3D printing, improving quality and consistency. Cybersecurity solutions provider AIVault received $99,916 to develop an antivirus algorithm aimed at protecting generative AI models by removing adversarial triggers without retraining. Advanced software specializer Aperi Computational Mechanics Consulting was granted $106,500 to automate the conversion of scanned data into simulations, enhancing workflows in manufacturing, aerospace, medicine, and defense.

Biotechnology company Aurum Tech received $100,000 to design microbial communities that can restore high-stress soils, providing sustainable solutions for agriculture, environmental remediation, and space exploration. ChemCubed in Nesconset, New York, was awarded $99,865 to develop biodegradable, 3D printable insulating materials for printed circuit boards. Clear Cut Solutions received $106,500 to standardize measurements in the maritime bulk cargo industry, improving accuracy and efficiency.

Aurum team at the Medical Center of the Americas laboratory in El Paso, Texas. Photo via Aurum.

Nanotechnology and quantum sensing company FemtoSenseLabs received $100,000 to align nitrogen-vacancy centers in diamond, enabling the production of compact, ultrasensitive magnetic field sensors. Software agency Inhance Digital Corporation was awarded $97,895 to validate its mass casualty triage platform for compatibility with FirstNet, improving emergency response capabilities. Intact Solutions, a specialized engineering software company, received $106,500 to optimize multi-laser powder bed fusion processes, reducing defects and improving large-scale additive manufacturing.

Nanotechnology research company NanoElectronic Imaging was awarded $100,000 to develop nanoscale temperature mapping for high-temperature semiconductor devices. Cybersecurity firm ObjectSecurity received $106,412 to build a framework addressing AI safety and explainability for more reliable content moderation. Nanotechnology startup Parman Tech was granted $106,500 to develop advanced microfluidic modules for precise particle separation, supporting applications like targeted drug delivery.

Preczn received $100,000 to develop a secure, scalable AI-driven payment platform. Cybersecurity and secure microelectronics firm Secure Micro Technologies was awarded $99,057 to create hardware solutions enabling phased adoption of post-quantum cryptography. Health technology startup ViBo Health received $100,000 to develop anatomical phantoms for testing and calibrating MRI and MRS technologies. Finally, X-wave Innovations was granted $100,000 to integrate machine learning into laser powder bed fusion processes, improving the quality of additive-manufactured metal components.

ViBo Health scanner. Photo via ViBo Health.

Connecting with Broader Research Initiatives

These NIST-funded initiatives complement other investments in advanced manufacturing research. Recently, the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) announced a $25.5 million investment through its Future Manufacturing (FM) program to drive fundamental research and workforce training for the next generation of U.S. manufacturing. This year’s awards fund seven large research projects and nine seed projects across 36 institutions and companies. Among the recent NSF grants, Binghamton University researchers are exploring bacteria-powered biobatteries using laser powder bed fusion 3D printing, producing stainless-steel microarchitectures with controlled porosity and surface roughness.

Beyond U.S. initiatives, comparable grants supporting advanced 3D printing are being awarded internationally. For instance, VERIGRAFT, a Swedish biotechnology company specializing in regenerative medicine, was awarded a €1.2 million Eurostars grant for the PREPPER (PREcision Printed PERsonalized Tissue Therapies) project. The initiative is a collaboration with Readily3D SA, a Swiss company developing volumetric 3D bioprinting technologies, RISE, a Swedish research institute focused on applied sciences, and Sahlgrenska University Hospital, a major medical center involved in clinical research. The project is developing 3D printed arterial grafts designed to closely replicate natural arteries, improving surgical outcomes and durability in vascular procedures.

Registrations are now open for Additive Manufacturing Advantage: Energy on September 17th. Reserve your free ticket now!

The call for speakers is also open for Additive Manufacturing Advantage: Automotive & Mobility on October 1!

Want to help select the winners of the 2025 3D Printing Industry Awards? Register to join the Expert Committee today.

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to keep up with the latest 3D printing news.



You can also follow us on LinkedIn, and subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry Youtube channel to access more exclusive content.



Featured image show Scientists design sensors to see molecules. Photo via NIST.