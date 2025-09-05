15 Companies Advance to NATO DIANA 2025 Phase 2, Two Focused on 3D Printing

NATO’s Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) has revealed the 15 companies from 10 NATO countries advancing to Phase 2 of its 2025 cohort. The selection showcases solutions in defence and dual-use technologies, spanning aerial surveillance, secure communications, medical resilience, propulsion, and quantum cybersecurity. Notably, only two companies—Slovakia’s RVmagnetics and Canada’s Reaction Dynamics—are applying additive manufacturing (AM) in their solutions, making them standouts in the group.

The 15 companies were selected from the 73 members of the 2025 cohort, which itself was narrowed down from more than 2,600 proposals submitted to DIANA’s competitive challenge call. Each will now receive €300,000 in non-dilutive funding, access to NATO test centres, and targeted support to accelerate the adoption of their solutions across the Alliance.

“DIANA is NATO’s innovation engine. We are finding the most innovative technologies from the market; we are helping these talented innovators fine-tune their technologies and grow their businesses; and we are connecting the companies to end users so that NATO defence ministries can adopt new technologies at the speed of relevance, including through DIANA’s Rapid Adoption Service,” said James Appathurai, Managing Director of NATO DIANA.

Alongside DIANA, the NATO Innovation Fund (NIF) operates as a venture capital investment vehicle. Previously, NIF Chairman Professor Dame Fiona Murray gave details of the fund’s objectives and investment philosophy.

The companies advancing to Phase 2 of NATO DIANA 2025. Image via NATO.

15 NATO Companies Move Forward in 2025 Phase 2 Cohort

From Finland, Kelluu has developed hydrogen-powered, long-endurance airships that provide persistent aerial sensing. Proven in Arctic and defence deployments, the system operates as a grid that delivers continuous intelligence for security and infrastructure, without requiring customers to own or maintain hardware. Silent and emission-free, the airships deliver reliable data delivery at a fraction of conventional costs.

Polish company IS Wireless is working on ultra-resilient 5G and 6G networks designed to function in volatile and degraded environments. Its Liquid RAN is a next-generation open, disaggregated radio technology built on two foundations: flexible, “liquid” network functions that maximize spectrum and computing efficiency, and AI/ML algorithms that enable dynamic network adaptation. IS-Wireless addresses the problem of mobile networks failing when needed, whether due to urban congestion, natural disasters, or cyber and kinetic threats.

Estonia’s Wayren is addressing the challenge of battlefield connectivity. Its proprietary Singularity platform is a software-based communication system that keeps mission-critical teams connected by enabling secure, real-time data exchange between soldiers, drones, vehicles, and command units.

Singularity platform. Photo via Wayren.

From the United Kingdom, 52 North Health, a spin-out from the University of Cambridge, has created Aster, the world’s first fully portable method of rapidly measuring blood cells. Built on this platform, its ARC device enables triage and monitoring of individuals exposed to radiation, strengthening resilience in the event of nuclear incidents and expanding diagnostic tools for cancer care.

Slovak innovator RVmagnetics—one of the two AM leaders—has developed miniature passive sensors based on proprietary MicroWire technology. Embedded directly into materials without altering their properties, these sensors provide contactless, real-time monitoring of temperature, stress, vibration, and magnetic fields across extreme environments—from lows of -269°C to over 500°C.

The United States’ Tactical Edge Systems focuses on autonomous solutions for remote operations. Its technologies provide robotic refueling for long-range unmanned systems, tackling critical constraints in endurance and energy supply.

In France, Manitty is developing the DeepMo wearable device. This AI-powered technology continuously monitors vital signs and brain activity, detects early signs of deterioration, and enables autonomous triage in line with NATO standards. The system enhances survival during the “golden hour” of emergency response while also reducing complications in civilian healthcare.

In Germany, DeltaOrbit develops satellite propulsion systems using cryogenic Methalox engines that provide superior agility and endurance. The company is also creating a “satellite mothership” capable of rapidly deploying specialized child-satellites into target orbits, supporting a wide range of operational scenarios.

Estonian startup Telearmy has developed remote-driving technology that converts existing vehicles into teledrivable platforms, keeping soldiers and operators out of harm’s way. Using LTE, Starlink, and radiolink networks, the system has already proven itself on Ukraine’s frontlines, offering a cost-effective bridge between manual and fully autonomous operations.

From the United States, Swaza developed the first nanofluid breathing aid capable of increasing blood oxygen levels without O₂ tanks or ventilators. Their flagship product, SWAZA-1, facilitates oxygen and carbon dioxide exchange across tissue surfaces with portable, room-temperature-stable formulations, making it ideal for frontline medical applications.

British innovator Zelim is enhancing maritime safety with ZOE, an AI-powered detection and tracking system designed for man-overboard incidents and other surface threats. Offering 360-degree autonomous monitoring even in harsh sea conditions, the system is already being adopted by coast guards, offshore energy operators, and defence agencies.

Canada’s Reaction Dynamics—also leveraging additive manufacturing—is developing orbital-class rockets designed for rapid deployment. Using storable, non-toxic propellants, these launch vehicles can be pre-fueled, stored for years, and launched with minimal infrastructure from austere allied sites. The approach provides sovereign, responsive satellite launch capabilities to meet growing global demand.

Orbital-class rocket. Image via Reaction Dynamics.

In Denmark, Alea Quantum Technologies is developing Quantum Random Number Generators (QRNGs) to secure communications against both current and post-quantum threats. Based on quantum vacuum fluctuations, its patented technology enables encryption that governments, private enterprises, and research institutions can trust.

Canadian firm TACTIQL is focusing on data assurance for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR). Its platforms, including FULCRUM and KILO, standardize and enrich sensor data to ensure accurate, real-time decision-making across domains, enabling operational effectiveness at the tactical edge.

Finally, the United States’ Kinnami Software Corporation is advancing zero-trust data sharing through its AmiShare platform. This distributed data mesh ensures resilient, policy-driven collaboration across contested, low-bandwidth environments, embedding zero-trust and AI-driven resilience directly into the data layer.

Boosting 3D Printing for Defense



Across the world, AM is emerging as a strategic enabler of military modernization. In June, 3YOURMIND, a software company specializing in on-demand and distributed manufacturing, was selected from more than 400 applicants to join the 2025 cohort of the European Defence Innovation Scheme (EUDIS) Business Accelerator. The eight-month program, designed to integrate small and non-traditional players into the defense industrial base, launches on June 16 at the Paris Air Show with 20 companies from across the European Union and Norway.

In the UK, the Ministry of Defence is advancing similar efforts through initiatives like Project TAMPA, which accelerates the adoption of 3D printing across land, air, and sea forces. The program has already delivered certified combat-ready parts and showcased the feasibility of expeditionary 3D printing during NATO exercises.

