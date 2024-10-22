12X Bigger and 300% More Productive: AddUp’s New MASSIF Metal 3D Printer

French metal 3D printer manufacturer AddUp has released the details of its upcoming laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) 3D printer. The company promises it will feature a 12X bigger build volume and 300% higher productivity than existing AddUp offerings.

This will be the first 3D printer launched through the “MASSIF” project. Standing for “Metal Additive System, Sustainable, Industrial, Eco-Friendly,” AddUp’s new initiative seeks to drive the next wave of large-format, high-productivity LPBF innovations.

MASSIF’s first 3D printer will reportedly feature a 750mm x 750mm x 1m build volume, reduce production costs by 50-70% and minimize material waste to help meet sustainability targets.

AddUp is leading this initiative in collaboration with laser developer Cailabs, engineering and material testing center CETIM, CAD software developer Dassault Systèmes, beam shaping experts ISP Systems, and data-protection specialists Vistory.

“It was the association of the best experts, each in their field, that allowed us to launch the MASSIF project,” commented AddUp CEO, Julien Marcilly. He added that the team will work to overcome challenges associated with the transition to renewable energy and meet the productivity demands of aeronautics, defense and space companies.

MASSIF has reached the prototyping and initial production stage of its upcoming 3D printer. The new 3D printer will be installed at CETIM’s Printing Bourges center for further validation. As the project advances, the team hopes to address the growing demand for increased productivity, cost-efficiency, and part quality.

The AddUp Logo and tagline. Image via AddUp.

AddUp’s new large-format, eco-friendly metal 3D printer

According to AddUp, the upcoming MASSIF 3D printer will offer “unparalleled capabilities for industrial applications.”

Building on the technology of the company’s existing FormUp 350, the new system targets sustainable manufacturing by guaranteeing less than 10% powder waste during 3D printing.

AddUp’s proprietary technology is also said to ensure high-quality components straight off the build plate, delivering a quality surface finish to eliminate time-consuming post-processing. An in-process 3D print monitoring system will detect defects and ensure parts are produced correctly from the start, minimizing costly quality assurance testing requirements. In addition to lowering material waste, the new 3D printer will also reportedly leverage decarbonated energy to help meet sustainability targets and support companies transitioning to renewable power.

While this 3D printer will be the first produced under the MASSIF banner, the consortium hopes to eventually deliver LPBF systems with build volumes up to 1.5m x 1.5m x 2m.

AddUp’s role as consortium leader has seen it design the upcoming 3D printer and build a prototype. Cailabsis and ISP Systems are integrating laser beam shaping technology to accelerate its 3D printing speed, enhance productivity, and increase quality. Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform will be added to create virtual models that simulate products to support the production of certified parts, while Vistory is developing a solution to guarantee the confidentiality of manufacturing data.

CETIM is testing AddUp’s FormUp multi-laser equipment and will integrate the finalized 3D printer at its Bourges facility. Here, it will validate manufacturing parameters for a range of materials, and fabricate the first demonstration parts for different target markets.

A concept render of the MASSIF 3D printer. Image via AddUp.

Advancing LPBF 3D printer productivity

The demand for high-productivity, large-scale metal 3D printers is growing. Last year saw the outbreak of a ‘laser wars’ between manufacturers who have competed to add more lasers to their large-scale LPBF systems. Given the information released regarding the MASSIF project, it seems likely that AddUp is working to capitalize on this trend.

CONTEXT predicted in Q2 2023 that this movement would drive 15% full-year revenue growth for the industrial metal 3D printer space, despite falling shipment figures. One year on, market results have given credence to this claim. In Q2 2024, despite a drop in 3D printer shipments, Nikon SLM Solutions experienced over 30% YoY revenue growth. This was driven by its high-cost, multi-laser NXG 3D printers. Additionally, Chinese 3D printer manufacturer Eplus3D recently released the EP-M2050, a 3D printer with up to 64 lasers.

Elsewhere, RAPID + TCT 2024 saw Netherlands-based 3D printer manufacturer Additive Industries unveil the MetalFab 300 Flex, an LPBF 3D printer with an extendable build-plate. With a base 3D printing volume of 300mm x 300mm x 400mm, users can pay a licensing fee to unlock the expanded 420mm x 420mm x 400mm size. This feature seeks to increase accessibility to large-format metal 3D printing by reducing the upfront costs typically associated with bigger systems.

Featured image shows a concept render of the MASSIF 3D printer. Image via AddUp.