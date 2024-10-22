$11M Series B funding for Conflux’s innovative 3D printed heat exchangers

Heat exchanger 3D printing specialist Conflux Technology has raised $11 million in Series B funding.

Led by Breakthrough Victoria, with support from AM Ventures and Acorn Capital, this capital will accelerate the development of lighter, more efficient heat exchangers and improve customer support across key markets. By focusing on these developments, the company aims to help industries meet sustainability goals while reducing their environmental impact.

“At Conflux Technology we pride ourselves on providing efficiency through heat transfer performance and weight-reduction at the heart of the world’s devices,” said Michael Fuller, Founder and CEO of Conflux Technology. “With this additional funding and support, we will continue to advance our products and expand to support our customers across the globe.”

The Conflux Core Heat Exchanger design. Photo via Conflux.

Boosting production capabilities and expanding industry collaborations

With the new funding, Conflux plans to accelerate the development of its Conflux Production Systems (CPS), an advanced manufacturing solution for producing additively manufactured heat exchangers.

This automated system is designed to replace traditional manufacturing processes, streamlining production, improving efficiency, and minimizing supply chain risks. Industries such as motorsports, defense, and e-mobility are expected to benefit significantly from these innovations.

Conflux Technology is targeting a $6 billion global heat exchanger market, aiming to expand through new partnerships and developments. By productizing its designs and manufacturing process, the company plans to enable customers to produce Conflux heat exchangers locally for quicker, more efficient production, with continued growth supporting these goals.

Consequently, Conflux is also collaborating with Odys Aviation highlighting the company’s role in advancing next-generation aerospace technology. Together, they are working on a heat recuperator turbogenerator system that could reduce fuel consumption by more than 40%.

This system will be integrated into Odys Aviation’s ‘Laila’ aircraft, a 21-foot wingspan Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) designed for cargo transport. With this new technology, the aircraft is projected to achieve a range of 450 miles while carrying payloads of up to 130 pounds, offering improved efficiency and sustainability for regional aviation.

In a similar vein, Conflux Technology partnered with German rocket manufacturer Rocket Factory Augsburg (RFA) to integrate 3D printed heat exchangers into an orbital rocket. Made from Monel K 500, a nickel-copper alloy known for strength and corrosion resistance, these exchangers were produced using EOS M300-4 Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS) technology.

An AUD$1 million grant from Australia’s Moon to Mars Initiative funded the project, supporting NASA’s space missions and boosting Australia’s aerospace industry, with testing for the heat exchanger planned for later in the year.

Two years ago, Conflux Technology introduced a cartridge-based heat exchanger, featuring a 3D printed core embedded into traditionally-manufactured housings. Designed for higher heat transfer and fewer pressure drops, this compact product is said to be suitable for applications in sectors like defense, aerospace, EV, automotive, and energy.

Utilizing laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) technology, the heat exchanger can be customized to meet specific user needs, ensuring optimized thermal management. Its easy replacement and enhanced performance make it ideal for systems requiring frequent inspection or maintenance, says the company.

Elsewhere, Conflux Technology worked with Deakin University’s School of Engineering and Institute for Frontier Materials to develop new aluminum alloys specifically for 3D printed heat exchangers.

Funded by $138,000 from the Innovative Manufacturing Cooperative Research Centre (IMCRC), the project aimed to enhance material properties, improving the performance and efficiency of heat exchangers. This research focused on optimizing heat exchange capabilities, benefiting industries such as aerospace and energy, supporting Australia’s goal to strengthen its advanced manufacturing capabilities.

A cross section of two micro tubes – one built using standard parameters, the other using Conflux’s custom parameters. Image via Conflux Technology.

Expanding innovation in 3D printed heat exchangers

Away from Conflux Technology, many companies have contributed their 3D printing expertise for heat exchangers. Last year, Imperial College London spinout TOffeeAM secured an Innovate UK grant to advance cold plate heat exchanger design.

Partnering with Imperial College and the National Aerospace Technology Exploitation Programme (NATEP), this 14-month project aims to develop a multiscale optimization framework. The goal is to enhance thermal efficiency and lower CO 2 emissions by creating designs that offer better heat transfer and reduced energy consumption. With the heat exchanger market expected to reach $26.26 billion by 2030, this initiative seeks to meet rising demand while driving sustainability in engineering solutions.

Back in 2021, GE Research successfully tested a 3D printed heat exchanger prototype capable of withstanding temperatures up to 900°C. Developed in collaboration with the University of Maryland and Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), the device featured a unique grape-like structure that enhances heat and pressure resistance.

This prototype surpassed devices by more than 200°C and is expected to improve power generation efficiency in power plants and jet engines. Utilizing 3D printing through the $3.1 million ARPA-E’s HITEMMP program, GE sought to create more efficient, compact heat exchangers for future energy applications.

