10X Cheaper, 6X Faster 3D Printing with the New Pam Pro: Technical Specifications and Pricing

French 3D printer manufacturer Pollen AM unveiled its new Pam Pro Pellet 3D Printer at TCT 3Sixty 2025.

At the UK’s largest 3D printing trade show, I spoke with Jimmy Littmann, Sales Manager at Pollen AM and former sales lead at Apple and Formlabs, about the company’s latest addition to the Additive Manufacturing market. Littmann revealed that the new large-format pellet 3D printer boosts production speeds by a factor of six over previous Pollen AM systems, while helping companies reduce material costs by five to ten times compared to filament-based printers.

Pollen AM’s Pam Pro marks a major shift for the Ivry-sur-Seine-based company. It’s earlier Pollen 3D printers, such as the wood-bodied pam o2, feature an open architecture designed for research and development, making them “pretty difficult to use.” With the Pam Pro, Pollen AM now targets production-focused markets and aims to “democratize pellet 3D printing,” Littmann said.

This increased accessibility is achieved through automated 3D printer calibration, AI-powered defect detection, and a competitive €25,000 price point. According to Littmann, the new pellet 3D printer fills a gap in the market between large-format FDM systems and low-cost desktop options from companies like Bambu Lab, combining affordability with industrial-quality output.

By offering a high-value, user-friendly product, Pollen AM aims to drive broader adoption of pellet 3D printing, rather than simply “make as much money as possible.” As part of this strategy, the company will sell the Pam Pro exclusively through regional resellers, a move designed to help keep operating costs low. Littmann, who is leading this approach, believes it will unlock increased scalability and improve customer support.

Pollen AM’s Pam Pro 3D printer is now available for pre-order, with the first 50 units scheduled to ship between September and December 2025. Initially, sales will be focused on the Western European market, with scope for intercontinental expansion in the future.

Pollen AM’s Pam Pro pellet 3D printer. Photo by 3D Printing Industry.

Introducing the Pam Pro: Pellet 3D printing for €25,000

The new Pam Pro 3D printer incorporates Pollen AM’s proprietary Pellet Additive Manufacturing (PAM) technology. For Littmann, the new pellet 3D printer is poised for growth within production applications due to its affordability and versatile material properties.

Because pellets are used in injection molding, they are widely available and inexpensive. Pellet feedstocks are up to ten times cheaper than filament, Littmann explained. In addition, since these are the same raw materials used in conventional production, they simplify adoption and certification for companies new to additive manufacturing.

Pollen AM offers its own portfolio of pellet feedstock, tailored specifically for 3D printing customers. According to Littmann, this helps solve a major material sourcing challenge in the AM market. Most material suppliers sell pellets in ton-scale quantities for injection molding, while 3D printing users typically only need 50 to 100 kilos at a time. Pollen AM bridges this gap by providing materials in volumes directly suited to its customers’ needs.

At launch, Pollen AM is offering five materials aimed at production applications: PLA, TPE (45 Shore A), TPU (85 Shore A), PP 15GF, PA 15GF, and BVOH (a water-soluble support material). To further simplify operation, the Pam Pro comes with preset material profiles programmed directly into the printer. Broader material compatibility is limited, as the Pam Pro does not include a heated build chamber, a deliberate choice to keep the printer “as low priced as possible to drive volume.”

The Pollen AM Pam Pro 3D printer at TCT 3Sixty 2025. Photo by 3D Printing Industry.

Pollen AM’s Pam Pro offers an impressive build volume of 680 x 680 x 500 mm, making it the company’s largest 3D printer to date. Printing speeds now reach 500 mm per second, with nozzle temperatures exceeding 300℃. This increase is largely due to the 3D printer’s compact, lightweight extruder design. “The extruder is what makes the company,” he said, noting that it plays a key role in achieving six times faster printing. According to Littmann, this speed increase does not reduce part quality.

Customers can choose between a single-nozzle setup or an IDEX (Independent Dual Extruder) architecture, with extruder sizes ranging from 0.25 to 2.5 mm. The dual-extruder option enables simultaneous printing of two parts or multi-material 3D printing, including the use of water-soluble support material for faster and easier post-processing.

The Pollen AM Pam Pro’s build chamber. Photo by 3D Printing Industry.

Pam Pro to “democratize pellet 3D printing”

Littmann joined the Pollen AM team in February 2025. He brought a wealth of experience, including ten years at the U.S. tech giant Apple and seven years at resin 3D printer OEM Formlabs. At both companies, accessibility and usability are key.

“My experience is in building channel businesses for companies that drive volume by offering products that are easier to use than the competition,” Littmann said. That vision clearly informs Pollen AM’s latest 3D printer.

While the company’s previous models were “designed by engineers for engineers,” the Pam Pro focuses entirely on ease of use. “We’ve developed something that’s almost as simple as click and print,” Littmann added.

For example, calibration often frustrates newcomers to 3D printing. When done manually, it demands patience and trial and error, frequently leading to wasted material. Pollen AM’s new system addresses these challenges with a built-in camera that automatically handles Z-offset and print bed calibration.

According to Littmann, this transforms the printer into an industrial production system capable of reliably fabricating parts at the push of a button. “This approach is why Apple is so successful,” argued Littmann. “Most people don’t want to be messing with the setting; they just want something that works.”

Pollen AM pam o2 3D printer. Photo by 3D Printing Industry.

The new pellet 3D printer also features live video monitoring and AI-powered defect detection to further streamline production. While many of its AI capabilities are still in development, Littmann revealed that Pollen AM’s team is working on enabling the system to analyze material flow and predict whether insufficient extrusion could cause defects. If detected, the AI will automatically adjust settings to prevent issues in the final part. The goal, he said, is to give customers “the same power as having an expert watching the 3D printing process,” without the added cost.

While Pollen AM continues to cater to tinkerers and engineers with its pam o2 product line, the Pam Pro targets production on the factory floor. This is clearly reflected in the machines’ rugged metal exterior, which contrasts with the pam o2’s aesthetically focused wooden design.

Littmann identified high-mix, low-volume applications across the oil and gas, consumer goods, medical, and sports sectors. The exceptional softness of Pollen AM’s TPU materials makes them ideal for producing water hoses, seals, shoe insoles, and even bike saddles. One saddle on display at the Pollen AM booth was 3D printed using an extremely elastic TPE-30 Shore 00 feedstock. “This is not something you can do with filaments,” Littmann emphasized.

Pollen AM’s 3D printed TPE-30 Shore 00 bike saddle. Photo by 3D Printing Industry.

Technical Specifications of the Pollen AM Pam Pro

Technology Pellet Additive Manufacturing (PAM) Extruders Up to 2 (Idex) 3D Printer Dimensions & Weight 1166 x 1123 x 1855 mm – 330 Kg Maximum Print Volume 680 x 680 x 500 mm Power 3500 W Power Requirements 230 V ~ 8 A – 50Hz – IEC 60320 type C20 Nozzle Sizes From Ø 0.25 to 2.5 mm Maximum Extrusion Temperature 300°C Maximum Print Bed Temperature 150°C Material hopper Extruder Automatic Refilling, Pellet Run-out Sensor Calibration Fully Automated AI camera Monitor and record production in real timeAI-powered defect detection (coming soon) Material Portfolio Availability PLA, TPE (45 Shore A), TPU (85 Shore A), PP 15GF, PA 15GF, BVOH (water soluble material) File Format STL, OBJ, Gcode Recommended slicer Cura by Pollen AM Control Software HoneyPrint Web Control Network Communication Ethernet Protocol, Wifi Optional

