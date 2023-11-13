1000 Kelvin’s AMAIZE makes 3D printing accessible and affordable for all industries

Berlin-based software company 1000 Kelvin has announced the full commercial availability of its AI-driven software, dubbed AMAIZE, at Formnext 2023.

The company has also revealed its initial collaborations with 3D printer manufacturers, including EOS, and key clients, such as a California-based rocket launch provider. With $3 million in funding secured, 1000 Kelvin has also expanded beyond Europe, establishing a presence in Los Angeles, California, to better serve clients in the aerospace and defense industry

Omar Fergani, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO of 1000 Kelvin, said, “The manufacturing and production sector accounts for one-fifth of global carbon emissions and 54% of the world’s energy usage. 3D printing has the unique ability to address these issues, but not until it works consistently. By improving the efficiency and reducing the waste associated with 3D printing, while making the technology easier to use, AMAIZE contributes to a more sustainable future.”

Optimizing 3D printing for first-time right results

AMAIZE utilizes physics-informed AI technology to create optimal print recipes, ensuring accurate 3D printing from the first attempt. Upon uploading a print file to the AMAIZE cloud, the software analyzes the part and automatically addresses thermo-mechanical issues by optimizing scan strategy and process parameters. This streamlined approach eliminates the necessity for expensive finite element simulation software and minimizes the need for multiple physical iterations, ultimately preventing wasted materials, costs, and energy.

Having directly integrated the cloud-native AMAIZE solution with multiple machine OEMs, 1000 Kelvin is paving the way for the next generation of AI software and compute infrastructure in additive manufacturing, says the company. Following the successful conclusion of its early adoption program, AMAIZE has found traction among companies in the energy, aerospace, and contract manufacturing sectors. One noteworthy case involves a California-based rocket launch provider that encountered substantial challenges in 3D printing a critical part. These print failures arose due to overheating and a substantial reduction in support structures, causing inefficiencies and delays.

Leveraging AMAIZE, the company digitally iterated solutions to thermal management problems, achieving a successfully printed part with enhanced surface quality and performance. Significantly, AMAIZE enabled an 80% reduction in support structures, resulting in over a 30% decrease in the overall cost per part, considering both saved material and post-processing costs. The case study demonstrates how AMAIZE’s focus on addressing the root cause, specifically thermal management, accelerates time to market.

1000 Kelvin’s software acts as an autocorrect copilot for 3D printing. By using a physics-informed AI, AMAIZE automatically identifies and corrects issues in a print file without altering the original design to achieve a perfect part the first time it is printed. Photo via 1000 Kelvin.

Recent developments in the software sector

Oqton recently launched its new AI-powered Oqton Build Quality software enhancing Manufacturing OS and 3DXpert products for part quality tracing and build performance evaluation. By combining 3DXpert Build Simulation, MOS Build Monitoring, and 3DXpert Build Inspection, the software rectifies errors in build setup, printing, and materials. This early anomaly detection ensures successful builds, enabling manufacturers to establish consistent, cost-effective processes for both prototyping and production, resulting in high-quality parts.

3D printing software developer Dyndrite introduced a VIP Onboarding for its Dyndrite LPBF Pro software. Tailored for Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPBF) professionals, this software significantly advances 3D metal printing. It enhances part printing, accelerates build rates, and reduces costs. Compatible with 3D metal printing machines, Dyndrite LPBF Pro seamlessly integrates with brands like Aconity3D, Renishaw, and SLM Solutions.

