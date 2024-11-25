1000 Kelvin Introduces Fully AI-Automated Workflow for Metal 3D Printing at Formnext 2024

1000 Kelvin, a company specializing in AI-driven additive manufacturing solutions, introduced AMAIZE 2.0, an advanced AI-automated build preparation workflow for metal 3D printing, at Formnext 2024. Presented at Hall 11.1, D39, AMAIZE 2.0 represents a significant enhancement in the metal laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) process, aiming to improve reliability, efficiency, and scalability for manufacturers across various sectors.

AMAIZE 2.0 expands the functionalities of 1000 Kelvin’s AI co-pilot beyond simple toolpath automation. The latest version integrates a range of automation tools designed to address persistent challenges in additive manufacturing. The Printability Checker automatically validates and optimizes designs, reducing redesign cycles by 40%. The Cost Estimator provides accurate upfront cost estimations, increasing quotation accuracy by 30%. Additionally, Automated Support Structures utilize physics-based build preparation to decrease material costs by up to 20%, enabling successful print preparations without specialized expertise. Exposure Strategy Optimization fine-tunes printing parameters using AI, lowering failure rates by 50%. These features collectively enhance Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) and boost yield by applying AI-driven insights throughout the printing workflow.

Resolve printability challenges at the design level with AMAIZE 2.0’s AI-driven analysis. Image via 1000 Kelvin.

Dr. Omar Fergani, PhD, Co-founder and CEO of 1000 Kelvin, commented, “Our mission is to make additive manufacturing simpler, more accurate, and more predictable. With AMAIZE 2.0, our customers can achieve consistent, first-time-right results with greater confidence and speed. We’re unlocking the true value of the 3D printing industry.”

The implementation of AMAIZE 2.0 has already yielded positive results for 1000 Kelvin’s clients in key industries. Companies such as EMERSON, HENNgineered, FKM, A*Star, and Ultimetal have reported notable improvements in both operational efficiency and the quality of their 3D printed outputs. These advancements demonstrate the practical benefits of integrating comprehensive AI-driven tools into existing metal 3D printing workflows, enabling manufacturers to meet the increasing demands for precision and scalability.

AMAIZE 2.0 platform showcases build preparation insights with a macro-scale temperature map. Photo via 1000 Kelvin.

AI in Additive Manufacturing

The introduction of AMAIZE 2.0 reflects a broader trend of integrating artificial intelligence into additive manufacturing. Authentise, a software firm focused on data-driven workflow solutions, recently launched ThreadsDoc and ThreadsAPI. ThreadsDoc automates the creation of technical documents by consolidating data from engineering projects, significantly reducing the time required for detailed report generation. Boeing, a key collaborator, has experienced a reduction of up to 150 hours per project in generating Technical Data Packages.

Similarly, Dyndrite, a developer of 3D printing software, unveiled the SMART Python script designed to automate compliance with ASTM/ISO standards in additive manufacturing. This script works with Dyndrite’s LPBF Pro software to create 3D printing layouts that meet industry requirements, achieving up to 99% labor savings and minimizing human errors. Tasks that previously took over a week can now be completed in minutes.

Dyndrite SMART Script in LPBF Pro software. Image via Dyndrite.

Your voice matters in the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards. Vote Now!

What will the future of 3D printing look like?

Which recent trends are driving the 3D printing industry, as highlighted by experts?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to stay updated with the latest news and insights.

Stay connected with the latest in 3D printing by following us on Twitter and Facebook, and don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry YouTube channel for more exclusive content.

Featured image shows the AMAIZE 2.0 platform. Image via 1000 Kelvin.